Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EB

In trading on Friday, shares of Eventbrite Inc (Symbol: EB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.76, changing hands as low as $8.47 per share. Eventbrite Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EB's low point in its 52 week range is $5.30 per share, with $11.905 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.46.

