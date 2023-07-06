Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EAT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.16, changing hands as low as $35.06 per share. Brinker International, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EAT's low point in its 52 week range is $21.965 per share, with $42.115 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.12.

