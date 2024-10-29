Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EAGG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: EAGG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.15, changing hands as low as $47.06 per share. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EAGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EAGG's low point in its 52 week range is $44.3436 per share, with $48.9499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.14.

