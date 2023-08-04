Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EAF

In trading on Friday, shares of GrafTech International Ltd (Symbol: EAF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.99, changing hands as low as $4.24 per share. GrafTech International Ltd shares are currently trading off about 17.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EAF's low point in its 52 week range is $3.75 per share, with $7.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.30.

