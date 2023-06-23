Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - E

In trading on Friday, shares of ENI S.p.A. (Symbol: E) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.84, changing hands as low as $27.73 per share. ENI S.p.A. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of E shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, E's low point in its 52 week range is $20.38 per share, with $32.2131 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.87.
