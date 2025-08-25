Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DXCM

In trading on Monday, shares of DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.75, changing hands as low as $77.72 per share. DexCom Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXCM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DXCM's low point in its 52 week range is $57.52 per share, with $93.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.52. The DXCM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.