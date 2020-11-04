Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DXC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.04, changing hands as low as $18.96 per share. DXC Technology Co shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DXC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.90 per share, with $38.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.63. The DXC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

