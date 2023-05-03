Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (Symbol: DV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.55, changing hands as low as $26.52 per share. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DV's low point in its 52 week range is $17.22 per share, with $32.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.59.

