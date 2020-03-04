Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DSGX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (Symbol: DSGX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.21, changing hands as low as $39.93 per share. Descartes Systems Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DSGX's low point in its 52 week range is $33.35 per share, with $47.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.00.

