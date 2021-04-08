Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DRQ

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dril-Quip Inc (Symbol: DRQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.44, changing hands as low as $30.88 per share. Dril-Quip Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRQ's low point in its 52 week range is $22.25 per share, with $40.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.41.

