DRI

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DRI

September 05, 2023 — 11:13 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $153.45, changing hands as low as $151.57 per share. Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DRI's low point in its 52 week range is $120.20 per share, with $173.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $152.54. The DRI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

