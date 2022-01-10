Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DRI

In trading on Monday, shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $145.28, changing hands as low as $141.61 per share. Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRI's low point in its 52 week range is $110.89 per share, with $164.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.38. The DRI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

