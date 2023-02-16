Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DRH

In trading on Thursday, shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.98, changing hands as low as $8.97 per share. DiamondRock Hospitality Co. shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRH's low point in its 52 week range is $7.18 per share, with $11.145 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.98.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.