Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DOW

In trading on Monday, shares of Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.78, changing hands as low as $57.97 per share. Dow Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOW's low point in its 52 week range is $52.07 per share, with $71.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.71. The DOW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

