Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DORM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dorman Products Inc (Symbol: DORM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.66, changing hands as low as $102.55 per share. Dorman Products Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DORM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DORM's low point in its 52 week range is $88.435 per share, with $122.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.01.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
