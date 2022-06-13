Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DORM

In trading on Monday, shares of Dorman Products Inc (Symbol: DORM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.60, changing hands as low as $100.53 per share. Dorman Products Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DORM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DORM's low point in its 52 week range is $88.435 per share, with $122.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.74.

