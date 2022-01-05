Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DOOR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Masonite International Corp (Symbol: DOOR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $116.22, changing hands as low as $114.05 per share. Masonite International Corp shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOOR's low point in its 52 week range is $92.76 per share, with $132.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.