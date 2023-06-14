Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DOCU

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.23, changing hands as low as $53.73 per share. DocuSign Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOCU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOCU's low point in its 52 week range is $39.57 per share, with $77.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.10.

