Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DMLP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (Symbol: DMLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.94, changing hands as low as $28.35 per share. Dorchester Minerals LP shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DMLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DMLP's low point in its 52 week range is $22.51 per share, with $32.6099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.