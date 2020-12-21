Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DLX

In trading on Monday, shares of Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.51, changing hands as low as $25.03 per share. Deluxe Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLX's low point in its 52 week range is $18.90 per share, with $51.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.07.

