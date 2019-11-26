Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DLTR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.62, changing hands as low as $93.25 per share. Dollar Tree Inc shares are currently trading down about 14.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLTR's low point in its 52 week range is $81.02 per share, with $119.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.54.

