Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DLTR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $148.43, changing hands as low as $129.25 per share. Dollar Tree Inc shares are currently trading down about 13.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DLTR's low point in its 52 week range is $129.255 per share, with $175.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.84. The DLTR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
