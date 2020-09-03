Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DLS

In trading on Thursday, shares of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.52, changing hands as low as $59.38 per share. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLS's low point in its 52 week range is $41.5401 per share, with $71.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.41.

