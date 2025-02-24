Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DLR

In trading on Monday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $162.63, changing hands as low as $157.31 per share. Digital Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLR's low point in its 52 week range is $135.54 per share, with $198 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $158.62. The DLR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

