Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DJCO

In trading on Monday, shares of Daily Journal Corporation (Symbol: DJCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $255.72, changing hands as low as $225.00 per share. Daily Journal Corporation shares are currently trading off about 11% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DJCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DJCO's low point in its 52 week range is $187.53 per share, with $298 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $229.99.

