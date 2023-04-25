Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DIOD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Diodes, Inc. (Symbol: DIOD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.73, changing hands as low as $80.58 per share. Diodes, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIOD's low point in its 52 week range is $58.52 per share, with $97.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.76.

