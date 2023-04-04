Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DICE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DICE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.18, changing hands as low as $25.51 per share. DICE Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DICE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DICE's low point in its 52 week range is $12.635 per share, with $45.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.86.

