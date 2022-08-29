Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DHS

In trading on Monday, shares of the DHS ETF (Symbol: DHS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.72, changing hands as low as $84.32 per share. DHS shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DHS's low point in its 52 week range is $76.73 per share, with $91.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.57.
