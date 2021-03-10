Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DHR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $211.81, changing hands as low as $211.22 per share. Danaher Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DHR's low point in its 52 week range is $119.60 per share, with $248.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $212.91. The DHR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

