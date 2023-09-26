Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DGRW

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF (Symbol: DGRW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.61, changing hands as low as $63.58 per share. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGRW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGRW's low point in its 52 week range is $53.69 per share, with $68.6999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.70.

