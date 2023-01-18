Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DFS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.98, changing hands as low as $102.58 per share. Discover Financial Services shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DFS's low point in its 52 week range is $87.644 per share, with $129.115 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.44. The DFS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
