Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DFH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dream Finders Homes Inc (Symbol: DFH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.35, changing hands as low as $32.22 per share. Dream Finders Homes Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFH's low point in its 52 week range is $23.46 per share, with $44.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.18.

