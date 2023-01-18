Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DFAU

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the DFAU ETF (Symbol: DFAU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.91, changing hands as low as $27.87 per share. DFAU shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DFAU's low point in its 52 week range is $24.62 per share, with $32.255 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.86.
