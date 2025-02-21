Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DFAS

In trading on Friday, shares of the Dimensional US Small Cap ETF (Symbol: DFAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.25, changing hands as low as $64.24 per share. Dimensional US Small Cap shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFAS's low point in its 52 week range is $57.3256 per share, with $71.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.60.

