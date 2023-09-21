Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DFAI

In trading on Thursday, shares of the DFAI ETF (Symbol: DFAI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.88, changing hands as low as $26.59 per share. DFAI shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFAI's low point in its 52 week range is $21.05 per share, with $28.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.