Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DEM

In trading on Monday, shares of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.16, changing hands as low as $37.69 per share. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEM's low point in its 52 week range is $31.80 per share, with $40.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.76.

