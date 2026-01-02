Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DDOG

In trading on Friday, shares of Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $134.04, changing hands as low as $132.39 per share. Datadog Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DDOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DDOG's low point in its 52 week range is $81.63 per share, with $201.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.56. The DDOG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

