Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DCUE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: DCUE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $99.94, changing hands as low as $99.10 per share. Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCUE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCUE's low point in its 52 week range is $94.40 per share, with $105.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.