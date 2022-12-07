Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DBEF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the DBEF ETF (Symbol: DBEF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.24, changing hands as low as $33.04 per share. DBEF shares are currently trading down about 12% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DBEF's low point in its 52 week range is $33.04 per share, with $40.0092 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.18.
