Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DAL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.09, changing hands as low as $33.29 per share. Delta Air Lines Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAL's low point in its 52 week range is $27.20 per share, with $46.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.45. The DAL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

