Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - D

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.04, changing hands as low as $76.81 per share. Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of D shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, D's low point in its 52 week range is $67.85 per share, with $87.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.95. The D DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

