Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CYRX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.50, changing hands as low as $51.10 per share. CryoPort Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CYRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CYRX's low point in its 52 week range is $20.212 per share, with $84.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.27.

