Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CXP

In trading on Friday, shares of Columbia Property Trust Inc (Symbol: CXP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.56, changing hands as low as $21.29 per share. Columbia Property Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CXP's low point in its 52 week range is $18.08 per share, with $24.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.38.

