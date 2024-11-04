Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CWT

In trading on Monday, shares of California Water Service Group (Symbol: CWT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.92, changing hands as low as $49.26 per share. California Water Service Group shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWT's low point in its 52 week range is $43.50 per share, with $56.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.52.

