Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CWI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (Symbol: CWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.39, changing hands as low as $25.31 per share. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.63 per share, with $27.1189 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.33.

