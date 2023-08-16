Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CWI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (Symbol: CWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.39, changing hands as low as $25.31 per share. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CWI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.63 per share, with $27.1189 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.33.
Also see: THOR YTD Return
EVTL Stock Predictions
Institutional Holders of IGTE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.