Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CVLT

In trading on Thursday, shares of CommVault Systems Inc (Symbol: CVLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.30, changing hands as low as $42.00 per share. CommVault Systems Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVLT's low point in its 52 week range is $24.26 per share, with $51.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.28.

