Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CVI

In trading on Thursday, shares of CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.05, changing hands as low as $31.03 per share. CVR Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVI's low point in its 52 week range is $22.60 per share, with $41.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.