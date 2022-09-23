Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CVI

In trading on Friday, shares of CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.04, changing hands as low as $26.02 per share. CVR Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVI's low point in its 52 week range is $14.51 per share, with $43.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.