Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CVE

In trading on Friday, shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSX: CVE.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.05, changing hands as low as $21.25 per share. Cenovus Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVE's low point in its 52 week range is $11.91 per share, with $31.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.44.

