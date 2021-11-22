Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CUTR

In trading on Monday, shares of Cutera Inc (Symbol: CUTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.16, changing hands as low as $40.99 per share. Cutera Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CUTR's low point in its 52 week range is $19.883 per share, with $60.355 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.20.

